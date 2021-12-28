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TRUTH VS. NEW$ NEWS PART 1 (26 DECEMBER 2021) WITH DON GRAHN, SCOTT BENNETT AND HOLLY SEELIGER
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80 views • December 28, 2021
The Top Ten Stories of 2021: #10: Fake President assumes Fake Office following Fake Election; #9: Fear of Trump leads to Fake Impeachment and Staged Insurrection; #8: The Astroworld Stampede Catastrophe; #7: Sandy Hook "Parents" go after Remington; #6: Kyle Rittenhouse's Nightmare in Kenosha; #5: Black BLM Supporter Drives through Parade: #4: Jussie Smollett Fake "Hate Crime" Scandal.
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