© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Calls For Americans To March Against The Swamp January 6, 2021
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • December 20, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down Trump's plan to march on Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021!
----------------------
There was much talk today in the news today that Attorney Sidney Powell reportedly met with Trump in Oval Office Friday evening where the President discussed naming Powell as special counsel to investigate massive Democrat voter fraud that took place in the 2020 election.
General Flynn also joined Sidney Powell on Friday. Deploying the US military was reportedly raised in the meeting but was nixed by Trump’s advisers.
But it was reportedly a raucous meeting.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com
--------------------
White House Splits Over Special Counsel, Martial Law Amid Aftermath Of SolarWinds Breach
https://www.infowars.com
----------------------
There was much talk today in the news today that Attorney Sidney Powell reportedly met with Trump in Oval Office Friday evening where the President discussed naming Powell as special counsel to investigate massive Democrat voter fraud that took place in the 2020 election.
General Flynn also joined Sidney Powell on Friday. Deploying the US military was reportedly raised in the meeting but was nixed by Trump’s advisers.
But it was reportedly a raucous meeting.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com
--------------------
White House Splits Over Special Counsel, Martial Law Amid Aftermath Of SolarWinds Breach
https://www.infowars.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.