Separate yourself from the devil's world

2Thess lesson #164; Most Christians do not grow up into spiritual maturity, therefore, they lack discernment. Applying the doctrine of separation is often misunderstood and inaccurately applied. The extreme cases were taught by the Apostle Paul in 2Thessalonians 3 and 1Corinthians 5. Looking into what the Apostle John points out in 1John 2, is the warning signs of what all Believers need to understand.