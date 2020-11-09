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Contradictions in the Bible
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6 views • November 09, 2020
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AVoiceInTheDesert/featured
Let's face it... there are contradictions in the Bible. All of our attempts to argue otherwise have only hardened the hearts of skeptics more than they already were, and so Christian vs atheist debates often go nowhere as a result of this willful ignorance about contradictions in the Bible. Many of the contradictions we find in the Bible are inconsequential, but what do we do about the ones which actually change how we live our lives? In this video, we'll use one example from the teachings of Jesus to show you how a little wisdom can help you find a lot more clarity.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Funny Trinity debate: Muslim Vs Christian by Islam ExplaiEPHARDjAMES \sHned
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n56qN...
jesus_20 by James Sheppard
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
San Juan Bautista por Joan de Joanes by Juan de Juanes
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Green Screen Fire Bending Effects by Green Screen Magic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjvV4...
Smiling Jesus in robe and red sash resting on sun lounger with glass of red wine in desert, looking at camera - depositphotos.com
Kwaku/Aaron Debate: Is Jesus Enough? by Aaron Shafovaloff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMAKQ...
Jesus Christ The Light of this World - Christian Animation video background wallpaper loops 1080p by Facts Knowledge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8E0g...
Brothers from Manchester sharing the gospel to Muslims in hyde park speakers corner by Jason Burns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq_HN...
Let's face it... there are contradictions in the Bible. All of our attempts to argue otherwise have only hardened the hearts of skeptics more than they already were, and so Christian vs atheist debates often go nowhere as a result of this willful ignorance about contradictions in the Bible. Many of the contradictions we find in the Bible are inconsequential, but what do we do about the ones which actually change how we live our lives? In this video, we'll use one example from the teachings of Jesus to show you how a little wisdom can help you find a lot more clarity.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Funny Trinity debate: Muslim Vs Christian by Islam ExplaiEPHARDjAMES \sHned
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n56qN...
jesus_20 by James Sheppard
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
San Juan Bautista por Joan de Joanes by Juan de Juanes
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Green Screen Fire Bending Effects by Green Screen Magic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjvV4...
Smiling Jesus in robe and red sash resting on sun lounger with glass of red wine in desert, looking at camera - depositphotos.com
Kwaku/Aaron Debate: Is Jesus Enough? by Aaron Shafovaloff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMAKQ...
Jesus Christ The Light of this World - Christian Animation video background wallpaper loops 1080p by Facts Knowledge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8E0g...
Brothers from Manchester sharing the gospel to Muslims in hyde park speakers corner by Jason Burns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq_HN...
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