Novak Djokovic Breaks Down and Cries After Winning 10th Australian Open

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Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open on Sunday.
This was after the country banned him from playing at the Open previously for not being vaccinated against covid!
I love that he won and i rejoice together with him!
God bless him and God bless SERBIA!!
Новак Ђоковић је у недељу освојио свој 10. Аустралијан опен.
Ово је било након што му је држава раније забранила да игра на Опен-у јер није вакцинисан против ковида!
Волим што је победио и радујем се заједно са њим!
Бог га благословио и Бог благословио СРБИЈУ!!