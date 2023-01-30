Novak Djokovic Breaks Down and Cries After Winning 10th Australian Open

Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open on Sunday.
This was after the country banned him from playing at the Open previously for not being vaccinated against covid!
I love that he won and i rejoice together with him!
God bless him and God bless SERBIA!!
Новак Ђоковић је у недељу освојио свој 10. Аустралијан опен.
Ово је било након што му је држава раније забранила да игра на Опен-у јер није вакцинисан против ковида!
Волим што је победио и радујем се заједно са њим!
Бог га благословио и Бог благословио СРБИЈУ!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.