An American Crisis

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This Is A Highly Dangerous Situation
* One of America’s best cities is changing fast.
* Open borders have clearly hurt Houston TX.
* Another border surge is coming.
* Illegal aliens face no real barriers coming here.
* Our military could seal southern border in days.
* We’re spending billions securing Ukraine’s border.
* Mexico is in the middle of a war right now.
* None of our leaders even seem to be aware.
* Let’s be clear: [Bidan] is responsible for this.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 March 2022