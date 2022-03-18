An American Crisis

This Is A Highly Dangerous Situation

* One of America’s best cities is changing fast.

* Open borders have clearly hurt Houston TX.

* Another border surge is coming.

* Illegal aliens face no real barriers coming here.

* Our military could seal southern border in days.

* We’re spending billions securing Ukraine’s border.

* Mexico is in the middle of a war right now.

* None of our leaders even seem to be aware.

* Let’s be clear: [Bidan] is responsible for this.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 March 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301025358001

