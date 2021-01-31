HARRY VOX DLIVE STREAM - JAN. 28, 2021 - MASQUES & MORE!

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Do Masks Actually Work...? VoxNews 'LIVE' Harry Vox website http://www.voxnews.com/ Harry Vox on Bitchute @ Unsafe Space
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/ What to say to Mask Zombies: “If I can pretend your mask works, the least you can do is pretend I'm wearing one." Vid (with a few FX i added) via tangentopolis (world orders review) @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/ Helen of desTroy website https://www.helenofdestroy.com
Harry on DLive https://dlive.tv/Harry_Vox
Also SEE:
Facemask Pandemic - How MUZZLES are Killing the Human Spirit
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1VfrkakGUXsM/
Why Covidiots Wear Masks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1CMf2duJQAcH/
The Net: The Unabomber, LSD and the Internet (Documentary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ss3jZKXMfxgQ/
Fauci's Piles of COVID Mask LIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AxSypqdnMbYL/
The Masque
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T7Y3CEEx7X5q/
Peter Hitchens: "Wearing face masks is a great big badge saying I support the government"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7kKCzSBlxGwm/
Professor Dolores Cahill on COVID-19: “I will not be wearing a mask... EVER!”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oXB6X7JSPTju/
Free Masks - No Takers!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QMPx00jbiw7Y/
==========
The Science Behind Why Face Masks Don't Work (Ben Swann)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3ekqNAUD98Z/
A Special Kind of Stupid - DELETED by YouTube
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LTiAIppIhapK/
SAFETY MASK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B2eKIHLUpWAA/
!! DANGER !! Test Shows Oxygen Levels Drop into the Danger Zone FIVE SECONDS After Putting on a Mask
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cG2S8pl378Yk/
COVIDIOCRACY Mind Virus
https://www.bitchute.com/video/13FoaQH5NDAW/
Why Wearing Masks & Isolating Weakens Your Immune System (From PLANDEMIC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J0z35TaKGuod/
COVIDIAN Supermarket Costumes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/47oXYb5PmnH4/
How To Deal with Social Distancing Stasi
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tw6R5LhSqaj8/