Women’s History Month Spotlight: Omaha’s Female Mayor and Her Insane Reign

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Women’s History Month, spotlighting women’s wild legacies. One
city’s long-serving female mayor embodies the chaos—potholes, trash
woes, and a pricey, pointless streetcar define her reign. As a primary
looms, her unhinged tenure fuels debate: should women lead when some
leave behind a hysterical mess of misrule?
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#WomensHistoryMonth #OmahaMayor #StreetcarDisaster #PotholeProblems #TrashTroubles