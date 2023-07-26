Create New Account
Why Pull the Family Together to Learn?
Brenda MacMenamin
8 Subscribers
10 views
Published Wednesday

Homeschool vet, Brenda MacMenamin and her homeschooled daughter, Juli (now homeschooling) discuss teaching techniques that helped/are helping them that enabled them to be more relaxed and have more fun together as a family. You can hear more here: https://teachinghisstory.com/2023/07/25/generational-homeschooling-conversations/

Keywords
american historybiblical worldviewchristian education

