Why Pull the Family Together to Learn?

Homeschool vet, Brenda MacMenamin and her homeschooled daughter, Juli (now homeschooling) discuss teaching techniques that helped/are helping them that enabled them to be more relaxed and have more fun together as a family. You can hear more here: https://teachinghisstory.com/2023/07/25/generational-homeschooling-conversations/
