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Peter Schiff Interview: Why War Will Trigger Inflation and Dollar Decline
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To learn more, visit: https://www.schiffgold.com/


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- Interview Introduction and Initial Thoughts on Inflation (0:00)

- Impact of Tariffs and Trade Policies (2:52)

- Trump's Lies and the War's Impact on the Economy (5:34)

- Gold and Silver Market Projections (8:41)

- Trump's Market Manipulation and Gold Buying Opportunities (13:07)

- Historical Comparisons and Financial Leverage (16:05)

- Silver's Industrial Component and Market Volatility (21:20)

- Investment Strategies and Portfolio Management (24:56)

- Japan's Financial Challenges and Treasury Holdings (36:16)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (38:09)


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