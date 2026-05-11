Sabres vs. Canadiens | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 3 | May 10, 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Montréal Canadiens on May 10, 2026, where Tage Thompson opened the scoring with a slick rebound for the Sabres and Alex Newhook lit the lamp twice for the Canadiens.
00:00 1st Period
03:36 2nd Period
08:06 3rd Period