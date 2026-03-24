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Trump Doesn't Need Blackmailing – He's Part of the Cult – Video #299
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
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The Iran War was planned long ago. Trump knew it. So, is Trump an evil genius putting on a show of indecisiveness and buffonery as a charade? How can we best understand Trump, the Iran War and the NWO agenda?

Shownotes:

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2026/03/seeing-trump-clearly/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/netanyahu-says-iran-no-longer-has-uranium-enrichment-capacity-2026-03-19/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/timeline-to-ww3-will-ukraine-develop/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/us-provoking-iran-again-66-years/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/starlink-battles-in-iran/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/iran-provocateurs-paid-3k-per-kill/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/donald-trumps-inextricable-ties-to-jewish-power/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/why-trump-is-desperately-trying-to-bury-epstein-issue/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/trump-and-epstein-raped-girls-together/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.

Keywords
trumpgreater israeliran warnwo agendaevil genius
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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