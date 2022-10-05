American Sayings That Come From The Bible

In this video you will learn about some sayings that are in English that come straight from the Bible. I hope you enjoy learning about these sayings and how they are used and next time you use them you will think of the Bible. Also at the end is a surprise waiting! God Bless! Please like subscribe, share, and leave a comment!
