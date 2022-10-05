American Sayings That Come From The Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video you will learn about some sayings that are in English that come straight from the Bible. I hope you enjoy learning about these sayings and how they are used and next time you use them you will think of the Bible. Also at the end is a surprise waiting! God Bless! Please like subscribe, share, and leave a comment!