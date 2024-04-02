CORONAGATE Big Pharma, Switzerland and Organised Crime

A film by Chris Hampton of Wolf Clan Media.

The film delves deeply into the companies, individuals and families who have profited from the global pandemic scam. He exposes a complicated web of global power, which leads largely to Switzerland and also to Italian 'black nobility' families. The film features an interview with Iain Davis of Off Guardian and Unlimited Hangout (https://iaindavis.substack.com/).



Film originally available on richplanet.net (film 296).

