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DR TED EMANUEL - CANNA WORLD EXPO APRIL - ADDRESSING DIGESTIVE DISORDERS WITH CANNABIDIOL (CBD)
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4 views • May 20, 2020
CANNA WORLD EXPO is honored to have the renowned Dr. Ted Emanuel as one of our regular symposium speakers. His vast knowledge of natural wellness and disease prevention with organic foods and natural botanicals can be viewed in this video. The topic of Dr. Ted Emanuel's presentation is Addressing Digestive Disorders with Cannabidiol (CBD).
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. One of the limited edition COVID-19 toilet paper rolls and a pack of organic wipes was awarded to Dr. Ted Emanuel for his contribution at April's CWE Symposium. The word of the day from healers around the world: suppositories.
Join us in June as we continue the discussion and laughs on boosting immunity with organic foods. For additional details, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. One of the limited edition COVID-19 toilet paper rolls and a pack of organic wipes was awarded to Dr. Ted Emanuel for his contribution at April's CWE Symposium. The word of the day from healers around the world: suppositories.
Join us in June as we continue the discussion and laughs on boosting immunity with organic foods. For additional details, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
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