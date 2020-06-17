Trump Says Less Testing = Less Covid. Is He Right?

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Pundits are having a field day making fun of President Trump's recent comment that less coronavirus testing would probably result in less Covid in the country. They accuse him of doltish behavior and head-in-the-sand thinking. Do they have a point? What are the merits of Trump's assertions? Also in today's program, will the "solution" to bias in social media be worse than the problem itself?