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Dr. Robert Malone | 19 Narrative-Changing Highlights from His 3-Hour Interview w/ Joe Rogan
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6455 views • January 06, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone | 19 Horrific & Narrative-Changing Highlights from His EPIC 3-Hour Interview with Joe Rogan

The mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone sits down with Joe Rogan to discuss the TRUTH about COVID-19 / The Great Reset including:

1. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - 500K deaths in the U.S. caused by the intentional blockade of early COVID-19 treatment

2. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - Janet Woodcock and Rick Bright made it so that physicians could not administer Hydroxychloroquine outside of the hospital?

3. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - There was a specific visit with President Joe Biden & India’s Prime Minister Modi and a decision was made to not disclose the effective treatments being used to treat the Indian people.

4. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - If you had COVID you have a higher risk of adverse events from the jab.

5. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - How the Trust In News Network Works - The Media Labels Any Informed Pushback Against the COVID-19 Vaccines As: “Anti-Vaxxer Misinformation”

6. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - How the Anti-Vaxxer Label Is Used to Take Anybody Out That Raises Informed Concerned About Vaccine Safety

7. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - Why Did 3 Top Epidemiologists Agree That COVID-19 Lockdowns Would Not Work?

8. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - Why Are Israel’s Strict Enforcement of COVID-19 Vaccines Are Not Working?

9. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - How Are Hospitals Are Financially Incentivized to Push the COVID-19 / Great Reset Narrative

10. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - How Thomson-Reuters Is Financially Tied to Pfizer, Yet They Allowed Are the Fact-Checkers for Twitter

11. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - Why the Mortality of OMICRON is Remarkably Low?

12. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - Explaining White House Dark Winter of Death Press Release & Stopping Them Before They Take Our Kids

13. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - Is the Vast Majority of the Medical Community Malfeasant or Nefarious?

14. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - How and Why the Truth About COVID-19 (The Great Reset) is Being Completely Suppressed?

15. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - Is Pfizer One of Most Criminal Organizations In History?

16. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - We Are Having Demonstrative Drops In IQ & Social Intelligence (Because of Mask Wearing)

17. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - How Physicians Are Causing Harm to Their Patients Where Intentionally or Unintentionally As a Result of Following the COVID-19 Protocols

18. Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan - Why Now is the Time for Freedom-Loving Patriots to Stand Up and Speak Up!

Whistle-Blowing Frontline Worker On How Hospitals Are Being Pressured to Dramatically Inflate COVID-19 Cases - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-podcasts/whistleblowing-frontline-worker-on-how-hospitals-are-being-pressured-to-dramatically-inflate-covid-19-cases/
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joe roganclay clarkthrivetime showdr robert malone
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