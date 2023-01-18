Canada: Murder of Maskless woman a travesty

Video of partly what happened (May 11, 2020) to Stephenie Warriner in Toronto General Hospital, when she went for medical help. Because she wasn't wearing a mask, due to breathing difficulties, security took her out of view of the camera and choked her. The judge has just tossed out the case (Jan 12,2026). Stephenie died and there is no justice. The video, which was to be crucial evidence in the manslaughter and criminal negligence case in the death of Stephanie Warriner, shows the public what the jury will never see.