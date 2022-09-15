OYOS S1E6 Triggers and the Subconscious Mind with Nikki Heuskes

I’m triggered, your triggered, their triggered, everyone is triggered! Acknowledging we are all in this situation of personal growth together, I tackle the question around what to do when we are triggered and how can we assist others when they are triggered. To help tackle this topic and with a much-needed dive into awareness around the subconscious mind, I am joined today by Nikki Heuskes, a certified LifeLine Practioner, registered Kinesiology Practitioner and an Emotions and Metaphysical Kinesiology Practitioner and Instructor.
