OYOS S1E6 Triggers and the Subconscious Mind with Nikki Heuskes

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I’m triggered, your triggered, their triggered, everyone is triggered! Acknowledging we are all in this situation of personal growth together, I tackle the question around what to do when we are triggered and how can we assist others when they are triggered. To help tackle this topic and with a much-needed dive into awareness around the subconscious mind, I am joined today by Nikki Heuskes, a certified LifeLine Practioner, registered Kinesiology Practitioner and an Emotions and Metaphysical Kinesiology Practitioner and Instructor.
To contact Nikki head to her website www.askthebody.com.au or www.instagram.com/askthebodykinesiology
To contact Jane or book for a coaching session head to www.janedonovan.com.au
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