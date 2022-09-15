Create New Account
OYOS S1E6 Triggers and the Subconscious Mind with Nikki Heuskes
Published 2 months ago |
I’m triggered, your triggered, their triggered, everyone is triggered! Acknowledging we are all in this situation of personal growth together, I tackle the question around what to do when we are triggered and how can we assist others when they are triggered. To help tackle this topic and with a much-needed dive into awareness around the subconscious mind, I am joined today by Nikki Heuskes, a certified LifeLine Practioner, registered Kinesiology Practitioner and an Emotions and Metaphysical Kinesiology Practitioner and Instructor.

To contact Nikki head to her website www.askthebody.com.au or www.instagram.com/askthebodykinesiology

To contact Jane or book for a coaching session head to www.janedonovan.com.au

Website - https://www.lifesource.global/

Email – [email protected]

Gab TV - https://tv.gab.com/channel/lifesource/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lifesource

Anchor - https://anchor.fm/lifesource

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/0OW4o2MdzTeIHIfPQV6yfu

