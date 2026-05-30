They Still Don't Get It

This is what happens when a party loses an election and learns absolutely nothing from it.

Instead of repudiating any of it, Dems are trying to rebrand it.

Why is it so hard for them to admit they really screwed up?

Their egos won’t allow them — and they are children.

They think they can win just by waiting America out.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (29 May 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6397014613112