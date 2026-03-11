You said it's an "excursion," and you said it's a "war." So which is it?

Trump: "Well, it's both. It's an excursion that will keep us out of war."

🐻 They have no idea what they're doing.

Adding:

Bahrain's UN representative: The Gulf region is a fundamental pillar of global economic stability, and its protection is an international responsibility.

More: The UN Security Council adopts a resolution condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf countries and Jordan, and considers them a violation of the law and a threat to international peace.

The UN Security Council condemns the attacks by Iran on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf and Jordan, and the casualties and damage they have caused.

The Security Council adopts a Gulf-Jordanian draft resolution on Iranian attacks with a majority of 13 votes, while Russia and China abstained.



