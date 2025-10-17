Miles of Elaborate Hamas TUNNELS Has Finally Been Exposed as CGI FRAUDS & LIES!!





Hamas Evidence Has Been Exposed as CGI – And Israel is Freaking Out





Right, so it takes a certain level of arrogance, nerve and depravity to bomb a hospital, fake the evidence justifying such an act, and still call it self-defence. Yet Israel’s military has now been exposed as having managed to do all three. For two years it sold the world an underground fantasy — a network of Hamas command tunnels supposedly snaking beneath Gaza’s hospitals.





Many of these accusations have been debunked before, but never on the scale of the findings of a recent investigation. When investigators finally collated and analysed the footage, the tunnels led not to Gaza but to a 3-D asset library — complete with borrowed scenes and textures from a Scottish museum. And it didn’t stop there either. What Israel called “intelligence” was in fact digital fakery, stealing images from other sites, in order to legitimise airstrikes on sites protected under international law. And now, as Defence Minister Israel Katz has vowed to restart “tunnel destruction” once all the Israeli hostages have been freed, something that was completed yesterday, the whole performance now comes full circle. The evidence was fake, the hospitals were real, and the only thing Israel actually dug was the hole it’s now standing in.





Right, so when Israel’s deranged Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that he had instructed the army to “prepare for the destruction of all Hamas tunnels in Gaza” once the remaining hostages were freed, which could of course have jeopardised their freedom, it was presented as a statement of resolve. In practice, it was an admission that Israel’s war was never truly paused and the actions Israel are still committing in Gaza very much bear that out, further atrocities still going on, a Lebanon style ceasefire where those being attacked cease, but Israel keeps on firing. His declaration has come out though, just as a detailed international investigation revealed that the supposed proof of those tunnels—the evidence used to justify attacks on Gaza’s hospitals—had been fabricated. The timing exposed the contradiction at the heart of Israel’s narrative: the promise to destroy what it has already been caught inventing stories about.

The investigation was carried out jointly by +972 Magazine, Local Call, Viewfinder, Scottish outlet The Ferret, and Switzerland’s SRF. Their joint analysis of forty-three Israeli Defence Forces “intelligence” videos found that many of the visuals depicting Hamas tunnel networks were computer-generated, assembled from commercial 3-D asset packs and, in one notable case, from a digital scan belonging to the Scottish Maritime Museum. The videos had been circulated by Israel’s military press units and broadcast internationally as authentic recordings of Hamas infrastructure.





These animations were not documentation; they were fabrications. One of them, showing an underground weapons plant, contained identifiable imagery taken directly from the Scottish museum’s boat-building workshop model, downloaded and relabelled as evidence of militant activity.

Under international law, hospitals and civilian sites retain protection unless credible proof demonstrates they are being used for military purposes. Those 3-D videos had been used to provide that proof. Once shown to be manufactured, they stripped away Israel’s legal and moral justification for attacking protected medical facilities, but of course the deed has now been done. Katz’s order now to resume “tunnel destruction” iss therefore not something anyone should take as an expression of defence but a signal that the same discredited rationale is going to continue.

Israel’s fixation on tunnels predates the current conflict. Since 2014, officials have referred to Hamas’s underground passages as the central threat justifying repeated assaults on Gaza. Over time, that claim evolved into a sweeping narrative: an underground city supposedly stretching beneath hospitals, schools, and mosques, where Hamas fighters directed operations.

During the siege of Al-Shifa Hospital in November 2023, the IDF released glossy, animated walkthroughs depicting steel-lined corridors and command rooms. Major broadcasters replayed these clips as verified intelligence. The images didn’t match reality. There was no multi-level complex, no reinforced bunker. What existed was a short, unfinished tunnel and a small concrete room.









Identical videos followed for Al-Quds Hospital, Kamal Adwan, the European Hospital, and the Indonesian Hospital. Each featured the same aesthetic: cinematic lighting, metal doors, Arabic signage, and flickering fluorescent bulbs. Analysts later discovered repeated use of identical struc







