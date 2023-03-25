Create New Account
Full Disclosure Plan Begins with Rediscovery of Ancient Technologies
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Michael Salla


March 24, 2023


This video is the trailer to The Big Rediscovery Plan webinar scheduled for April 1, 2023. It describes the different phases to a full disclosure plan beginning with upcoming announcements of discoveries of ancient technologies in multiple locations such as the Giza Pyramid complex and the Grand Canyon. Such "rediscoveries" will be the forerunners to even more revealing disclosures concerning inner Earth and aquatic civilizations, secret space programs and extraterrestrial life.


To Register for Webinar visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/thebigrediscoveryplan


Deep appreciation to my wife, Angelika Whitecliff, for the sound editing and sharing narration of this video. Special thanks to Jas Marlin for assembling together all the visuals, music and creating this inspiring trailer.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eP9JVTgG8k

