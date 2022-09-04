One Thousand Years of SANCTIONS

I'm sharing this video that I found from Sartarko on YouTube, with their description below.





Sanctions, sanctions, sanctions. In 2022 we all talk about them. Economic sanctions against Russia is one of the key instruments of Western countries in their attempts to stop Putin's plans for Ukraine. But economic sanctions are not some new tool of intervention. Soviet Union had to deal with them since 1919 and throughout its whole life. Ban on grain, embargo on oil, prohibition on the supply of technology - literally thousands of various sanctions. But even before Bolsheviks came to power Russia had to deal with various bans and embargos from European countries. What if I told you that the first documented case of sanctions against Russia happened almost a thousand years ago? Let's review this long history and consider the ways in which the Soviets were able to circumvent these sanctions.





00:00 - Sanctions are nothing new

01:53 - Sanctions against Novgorod Rus and Muscovy

05:26 - Sanctions against the Soviet Union

12:05 - Getting around sanctions









Hey there. Somehow you found my video and decided to watch it. So let me introduce myself. I'm Sergei and I'm from Russia. My channel is about my native country. I want to tell English-speaking viewers about the real Russia, about its past and present. Unfortunately, you can find a lot of propaganda about Russia on the Internet, both from the Russian media and from the Western ones. I want to tell you about Russia, as it really is, the country in which I was born, grew up, and lived all my life.





LINKS:

Discord - https://discord.gg/R3j9rKczRm

Twitter - https://twitter.com/SetarkoYT





The following music was used for this media project:

Music: Machinations by Kevin MacLeod

Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/4011-machin...

License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

Artist website: https://incompetech.com





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