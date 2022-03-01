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Cornered: NATO Pushing Putin to Nuke Western Nations
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655 views • March 01, 2022
Today on TruNews, as President Biden prepares to present his state of the union address, stocks tank, and oil goes up. This is all in light of Russia continuing its advance on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, keeping the nuclear option in his back pocket.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Air date 3/1/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Air date 3/1/22
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