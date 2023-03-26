Money as Debt - Part 2 - Promises Unleashed

🔥 Lift the Veils, & See!!! 🔥 🙈🙉🙊
👉🏼 "Usury, once in control, will wreck the nation." ~William Lyon Mackenzie King
👉🏼 "The study of money, above all other fields in economics, is the one in which complexity is used to disguise truth or to evade truth, not to reveal it." ~John Kenneth Galbraith, economist, author
👉🏼 "The issue which has swept down the centuries, and which will have to be fought sooner or later, is the people versus the banks." ~Lord Acton (1834 - 1902) English historian
👉🏼 "When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it." ~Frédéric Bastiat (30 June 1801 - 24 December 1850)
👉🏼 "Anything God does, the enemy tries to counterfeit. We have to be on guard against the enemy!" ~Beth Moore
