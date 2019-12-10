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Nootropic drops that make me look like I cannibalized a smurf! 💧 Biohacker Review of Methylene Blue
jroseland
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365 views • December 10, 2019

It comes in this liquid solution and you deposit a few drops of it below your tongue. What's funny about it is that it turns your mouth really blue! So you'll get blue stains on everything your mouth touches - cups, spoons, your lips, other Nootropics, and other people.


Read review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/methylene-blue-review

Order 💲 Methylene Blue

Swiss Chems https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue-AMZ

In EU/UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue-EU-UK

Blue Cannatine https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Blue-Cannatine


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.

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healthsciencebiohackingnootropicmethylene blue
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