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DR MERCOLA: The Most Effective Weapon Against Viral Infections - Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide.
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1139 views • May 10, 2021
DR MERCOLA: The Most Effective Weapon Against Viral Infections - Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide.
This may save someone's life. It also empowers you with the knowledge to help yourself so you can be self reliant. Authorities are only offering what's against nature and in violation to bodily sanctity. We will uphold purity.
Remember Vitamin C (fruit, berries), Vitamin D3 (10,000IU/day), Zinc.
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
This may save someone's life. It also empowers you with the knowledge to help yourself so you can be self reliant. Authorities are only offering what's against nature and in violation to bodily sanctity. We will uphold purity.
Remember Vitamin C (fruit, berries), Vitamin D3 (10,000IU/day), Zinc.
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
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