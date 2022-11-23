Create New Account
Kennedy’s Pre-Birth Choice to Sacrifice Himself - Judy Carroll Part 4 of 5
Brian Ruhe
At 10:05 I ask Judy Carroll if it was justified to assassinate President Kennedy to stop him from UFO disclosure. Part 4 of 5 begins after Sherry Wilde had to go. Lisa starts off asking about the nature of the Sasquatch.

Later, Judy describes Chi Gong and Reike which she has practiced for decades.

Judy explains that the lady in Cambodia, Annik’s experience, was real, not a dream.


8:00 Brian suggests that it was justified to stop President Kennedy from full UFO disclosure. Sherry explains Kennedy’s pre-birth choice to die the way he did.


Brian asks Judy about the advantages of centralized global control. Judy says “No.” We don’t need control if we evolve properly.


17:40 Brian asks if transgender and gender fluidity is meant for a good purpose, that the Greys are getting humanity used to the idea of beings like themselves and the future human hybrids.


