Parliamentarians advised Liz Truss to leave Downing Street, instead Liz fled Parliament after being required to report on her work.
This is how the prime minister solves problems and acts! Meanwhile, her rating among the people drops to 10%.
Lettuce or Truss? ... who will last the longest.
-
The majority of Conservative Party members want Liz Truss to resign now - just six weeks after voting her in - and their preferred replacement is Boris Johnson, a new poll has found.
Britain should sell tickets for people who want to visit. Because that place is a fucking circus.
