Attempt of CCP Trying To Capture Dongsha Islands To Make a Point To Show Its Control Over Taiwan

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4/13/2021 The CCP militarized islands and deployed missiles, and challenged the sovereignty of other nations turning the South China Sea into a theater of conflict. The U.S. warns any attempt to alter the status quo will be a serious mistake.