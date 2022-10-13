Beware Of Satan's Chosen

The devil copies everything God has because he wants to usurp God's place and worship. He has a copy of everything, he has his own ministers of righteousness and he will even copy Christ return deceiving many people who honor God with their lips but are led by their carnal minds. The level of power the devil will use will, if possible, deceive the very elect. Truth in these times is not easy to find and the famine for truth will get soo bad people will have to stand ready to lose their lives just to find it as they would have to want it more than food and water.

