THE ONLY CHOICE LEFT: SLAVERY OR FREEDOM- INTERVIEW WITH CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS

Mercola









Typically, my conversations with experts about the COVID pandemic revolve around the infection and its treatment. Today’s interview with finance guru Catherine Austin Fitts will tackle the COVID topic from a different angle.



• Catherine Austin Fitts has spent decades exposing corruption and fraud within the banking industry and government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the COVID pandemic

• We’re seeing a shift of billions of dollars of liability to families for health care, disability, workman's compensation, unemployment and death, as experimental COVID injections are mandated while drug makers, doctors and corporations have been released from all liability

• At present, there is no legally valid vaccine mandate. The shots are still under emergency use authorization, and there’s no official document from government, be it in the form of legislation, law or regulation, that grants a legal basis for the mandate. • • The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration also has not published any rule regarding the mandating of vaccines by private companies

• The vaccine passports create a platform for a digital transaction system that documents and tracks all transactions. Once combined with a central bank-controlled digital currency, they will have the ability to block transactions

• To prevent the final implementation of this planned control system, we must be ready and willing to sacrifice in the short term. We must be willing to say, "No, I will not comply, no matter what the consequence,” or we’ll lose even our most basic freedoms