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Stand Your Ground: Affidavit Testimony by Wailani
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10 views • February 09, 2022
Wailani's recounts how her bank and a nursing facility are playing games with her and violating her rights. She also served affidavits to L&L, Zippy's and Long's Drugs.
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #SeaulaJrTupai #CommonLaw
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #SeaulaJrTupai #CommonLaw
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