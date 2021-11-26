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The Outer Worlds EP1
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41 views • November 26, 2021
The Outer Worlds is a 2019 first person action rpg made by Obsidian Entertainment. It has a retro-futurism aesthetic that is typified in games like the Fallout franchise, or Prey. It mixes this with a spaghetti western serial feel. It has entertaining dialogue, and solid combat mechanics. As always if you like my (mostly) commentary free playthroughs please like and subscribe.
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