Pepe Escobar, asks an IRGC General why Operation 'True Promise 3' was postponed

The Rockstar of Geopolitics, Pepe Escobar, straight-up asks an IRGC General why Operation "True Promise 3" was postponed.

“Our fight with the U.S. and the Zionist regime didn’t start yesterday and won’t end tomorrow. The tactics we choose for this long war are determined by our own strategic needs. No foreign interpretation will dictate our actions.”



“We have never retreated. Not from our rights. Not from our red lines,” he said. As for True Promise Three (the attack on Israel), he says that decision belongs to the General Staff of the Armed Forces. “When the time comes, they will notify us - the Armed Forces and the Aerospace Division.”