© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marvel Studios Satanic LGBTQIA+ Predictive Programming & Social Engineering': 'The Eternals' [04.11.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • November 04, 2021
Old Danish saying: 'Of Damage one becomes Wise, but rarely Rich'
'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Remember, the LGBTQIA+ community support Pedophilia... Documented...
Marvel Studios 'The Eternals' support LGBTQ+ 'Relationship':
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Marvel+Studios+The+Eternals+support+lgbtq&;t=h_&ia=web
Google: https://tinyurl.com/px5e5ktm
LGBTQIA+ community: 'We Come For Your Children' lyrics:
“We will convert your children, it happens little by little, quietly and subtly and you will hardly notice, you can keep them away from disco, warn them about San Francisco, make them wear pleated pants, we don’t care…we will convert your children…we will make them tolerant and fair.”
“Just like you’re worried, they’ll change their friend group, you won’t approve of where they go at night (to protests). And you’ll be disgusted when they start finding out things online that you kept out of their sight (as information).”
https://elamerican.com/gay-choir-video-coming-for-your-children/
Predictive Programming (mkultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Insperation: KJ Ozborne: Life In The Shadow Of TRIBULATION (2021) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JFFLpNI5tPCR/
Nicholson1968 Transhumanism
https://www.nicholson1968.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
Eternals (2021) - IMDB
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9032400/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eternals_(film)
https://www.marvel.com/movies/eternals
https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Eternals_(Homo_immortalis)
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/eternals
https://www.denofgeek.com/movies/marvels-eternals-trailer-song/
https://www.cbr.com/son-of-satan-marvel-comics-stan-lee/
Clip 1
"A Message From the LGBTQIA+ Gay Community" Performed by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus
689,717 views Jul 1, 2021
SFGMC TV - 5.67K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ArOQF4kadHA
Clip 2
Marvel Studios Eternals | Final Trailer
32,592,358 views Aug 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/x_me3xsvDgk
Clip 3
Eternals in 60 Seconds | Marvel Studios’ Eternals
266,332 views Oct 27, 2021
https://youtu.be/a1uXjbXwbKI
Clip 4
Rumble | Marvel Studios’ Eternals
'In 5?? days… the Marvel Universe as you know it will change forever'
283,421 viewsOct 31, 2021
https://youtu.be/i0_Q80DngtU
Clip 5:
Vibe | Marvel Studios’ Eternals
11,225 views Nov 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/n0xiX1cKlD8
Marvel Entertainment 17M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/marvel/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvC4D8onUfXzvjTOM-dBfEA
--
'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Remember, the LGBTQIA+ community support Pedophilia... Documented...
Marvel Studios 'The Eternals' support LGBTQ+ 'Relationship':
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Marvel+Studios+The+Eternals+support+lgbtq&;t=h_&ia=web
Google: https://tinyurl.com/px5e5ktm
LGBTQIA+ community: 'We Come For Your Children' lyrics:
“We will convert your children, it happens little by little, quietly and subtly and you will hardly notice, you can keep them away from disco, warn them about San Francisco, make them wear pleated pants, we don’t care…we will convert your children…we will make them tolerant and fair.”
“Just like you’re worried, they’ll change their friend group, you won’t approve of where they go at night (to protests). And you’ll be disgusted when they start finding out things online that you kept out of their sight (as information).”
https://elamerican.com/gay-choir-video-coming-for-your-children/
Predictive Programming (mkultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Insperation: KJ Ozborne: Life In The Shadow Of TRIBULATION (2021) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JFFLpNI5tPCR/
Nicholson1968 Transhumanism
https://www.nicholson1968.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
Eternals (2021) - IMDB
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9032400/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eternals_(film)
https://www.marvel.com/movies/eternals
https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Eternals_(Homo_immortalis)
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/eternals
https://www.denofgeek.com/movies/marvels-eternals-trailer-song/
https://www.cbr.com/son-of-satan-marvel-comics-stan-lee/
Clip 1
"A Message From the LGBTQIA+ Gay Community" Performed by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus
689,717 views Jul 1, 2021
SFGMC TV - 5.67K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ArOQF4kadHA
Clip 2
Marvel Studios Eternals | Final Trailer
32,592,358 views Aug 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/x_me3xsvDgk
Clip 3
Eternals in 60 Seconds | Marvel Studios’ Eternals
266,332 views Oct 27, 2021
https://youtu.be/a1uXjbXwbKI
Clip 4
Rumble | Marvel Studios’ Eternals
'In 5?? days… the Marvel Universe as you know it will change forever'
283,421 viewsOct 31, 2021
https://youtu.be/i0_Q80DngtU
Clip 5:
Vibe | Marvel Studios’ Eternals
11,225 views Nov 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/n0xiX1cKlD8
Marvel Entertainment 17M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/marvel/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvC4D8onUfXzvjTOM-dBfEA
--
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.