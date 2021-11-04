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Marvel Studios Satanic LGBTQIA+ Predictive Programming & Social Engineering': 'The Eternals' [04.11.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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83 views • November 04, 2021
Old Danish saying: 'Of Damage one becomes Wise, but rarely Rich'
'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11

Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/

Remember, the LGBTQIA+ community support Pedophilia... Documented...
Marvel Studios 'The Eternals' support LGBTQ+ 'Relationship':
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Marvel+Studios+The+Eternals+support+lgbtq&;t=h_&ia=web
Google: https://tinyurl.com/px5e5ktm

LGBTQIA+ community: 'We Come For Your Children' lyrics:
“We will convert your children, it happens little by little, quietly and subtly and you will hardly notice, you can keep them away from disco, warn them about San Francisco, make them wear pleated pants, we don’t care…we will convert your children…we will make them tolerant and fair.”
“Just like you’re worried, they’ll change their friend group, you won’t approve of where they go at night (to protests). And you’ll be disgusted when they start finding out things online that you kept out of their sight (as information).”
https://elamerican.com/gay-choir-video-coming-for-your-children/

Predictive Programming (mkultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius

Insperation: KJ Ozborne: Life In The Shadow Of TRIBULATION (2021) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JFFLpNI5tPCR/

Nicholson1968 Transhumanism
https://www.nicholson1968.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968

Eternals (2021) - IMDB
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9032400/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eternals_(film)
https://www.marvel.com/movies/eternals
https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Eternals_(Homo_immortalis)
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/eternals
https://www.denofgeek.com/movies/marvels-eternals-trailer-song/
https://www.cbr.com/son-of-satan-marvel-comics-stan-lee/

Clip 1
"A Message From the LGBTQIA+ Gay Community" Performed by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus
689,717 views Jul 1, 2021
SFGMC TV - 5.67K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ArOQF4kadHA

Clip 2
Marvel Studios Eternals | Final Trailer
32,592,358 views Aug 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/x_me3xsvDgk

Clip 3
Eternals in 60 Seconds | Marvel Studios’ Eternals
266,332 views Oct 27, 2021
https://youtu.be/a1uXjbXwbKI

Clip 4
Rumble | Marvel Studios’ Eternals
'In 5?? days… the Marvel Universe as you know it will change forever'
283,421 viewsOct 31, 2021
https://youtu.be/i0_Q80DngtU

Clip 5:
Vibe | Marvel Studios’ Eternals
11,225 views Nov 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/n0xiX1cKlD8

Marvel Entertainment 17M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/marvel/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvC4D8onUfXzvjTOM-dBfEA
--
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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