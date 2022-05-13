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CPS Hunts Down, Terrorizes Foster Survivor: Government Trafficking Operation Weaponized For Satan
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226 views • May 13, 2022
Stew Peters.
As more stories come out EXPOSING Child Protective Services, The Stew Peters Show is stopping at nothing from sharing them with you! Asia Dewitt Nicholas joins The Stew Peters Show to share her story of having two, of her three, children stripped from her by CPS, based on unjust reasoning. Asia is trying her hardest to get her babies back, and to expose the corruption of Child ABDUCTION Services!
Watch this full segment on StewPeters.com !
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14iat0-cps-hunts-down-terrorizes-foster-survivor-government-trafficking-operation-.html
As more stories come out EXPOSING Child Protective Services, The Stew Peters Show is stopping at nothing from sharing them with you! Asia Dewitt Nicholas joins The Stew Peters Show to share her story of having two, of her three, children stripped from her by CPS, based on unjust reasoning. Asia is trying her hardest to get her babies back, and to expose the corruption of Child ABDUCTION Services!
Watch this full segment on StewPeters.com !
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14iat0-cps-hunts-down-terrorizes-foster-survivor-government-trafficking-operation-.html
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