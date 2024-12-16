Israel Makes Bold Moves In Syria

Israel continues to escalate its military operations against Syria as the new government in Damascus is working to solidify its control and gain legitimacy.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) invaded Syria following the surprising fall of the Assad regime on December 8, advancing several kilometers in the governorates of al-Qunitra, Rif Dimashq and Daraa. It also launched hundreds of strikes against bases and equipment of the now-dissolved Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

On December 13, heavy Israeli strikes hit SAA sites in the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, as well as the Khalkhalah Air Base in the southern governorate of al-Suwayda.

On the same day, large convoys of Russian forces, including units from the National Guards -Rosgvardiya, withdrew from Damascus, as well as the governorate of Homs towards the coast, where the bases at Tartus port and Khmeimim Air Base remained operational.

Over the night of December 14 and 15, more than 75 Israeli strikes hit Syria. The strikes targeted the governorates of Rif Dimashq, Daraa, Hama and Homs. The targets included missile depots and strategic tunnels near the towns of Tell Mneen and al-Dumayr close to Damascus.

Later on December 15, the IDF expanded its control in Daraa entering several new towns. Locals in the town of Koayiah in the western countryside of the governorate were asked to hand over their weapons to the military. In addition, Israeli troops cut off a key road linking the towns of Saida and al-Malgah in the same area.

More Israeli strikes hit Syria over the night of December 15 and 16, with SAA sites in Tartus, Lattakia and Hama being targeted.

In Tartus, a large ammunition depot located near the town of Bmalkah was targeted. The blast caused a magnitude-3 earthquake and caused serious damage to civilian properties as well as a number of casualties.

The strikes didn’t end there. Later in the morning on December 16, the town of al-Bukamal in the governorate of Deir Ezzor was reportedly hit. The IDF was blamed.

As of December 16, Israeli troops were reportedly some 26 kilometers into al-Qunitra and Rif Dimashq. The troops were also operating in the western Daraa countryside, although the depth of their advance there remains unclear.

Syria’s new government, which is led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, condemned Israeli operations in the country. However, its forces have not yet made any move against the IDF.

While it is clear that Syria is now too weak to confront the IDF, the country could work with regional and international powers to put more pressure on Israel. Russia, whose forces are still in the country, could play a key role in this in addition to Turkey. All in all, the new government seems to understand this.

https://southfront.press/israel-bold-moves-in-syria/