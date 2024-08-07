BREAKING | #Israeli Channel 12 reports shocking footage of #Israeli soldiers raping a #Palestinian prisoner behind shields and torturing others at the infamous Sde Teiman detention camp.

SHOCKING FOOTAGE SHOWS ISRAELI SOLDIERS GANG UP AND RAPE-TORTURE PALESTINIAN PRISONER - leaked footage on left shows IDF's gang rapists pick victim out of group of Palestinian detainees lined up facedown in prison's courtyard, taking him to secluded area and sodomize him with sticks in torture-rape-for-fun sickening pastime activity.

At least 3 of rapists already released after Israeli society (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/39994) and Politicians (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/40017) united to defend them - The abused man suffered torn rectum, broken ribs and ruptured bowels.

Israeli NGO B'Tselem releases report titled "Welcome to Hell" detailing horrific abuse, rape and torture in Israeli prisons (on right):



Testimonies clearly indicate systematic, institutional policy focused on continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel

Palestinian prisoners had been subjected to repeated sexual violence in varying degrees of severity, arbitrary beatings, degrading and humiliating treatment, and sleep deprivation - report reveals.

Adding about this from Middle East Eye:

A new leaked video showed the alleged gang-rape of a Palestinian detainee by Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention camp.

The footage released by Channel 12, taken from evidence used in an investigation on the centre, shows detained Palestinians lying on the floor with their hands and eyes covered.

A group of reserve soldiers are seen taking one of the detainees aside, then trying to hide their subsequent actions with riot shields.

According to Israeli media, the detainee was hospitalised after the assault with a torn rectum among other injuries.

The Israeli military police detained nine soldiers for the alleged rape. The soldiers denied any wrongdoing.



