Jonathan Emord, DC Political Theater, Vaccine Funding, Democrat Socialist Backlash, Anita Vazquez Tibau, Mercury Filling Ban, Lemna minor - The RSB Show 7-30-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, DC Political Theater, Vaccine Funding Debate, NIH Research Reform, Democrat Socialist Backlash, Gain-of-Function Ban, Anita Vazquez Tibau, Mercury Filling Ban, Lemna minor and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-washington-political-theater-vaccine-funding-debate-nih-research-reform-democrat-socialist-backlash-gain-of-function-ban-anita-vazquez-tibau-mercury-filling-ban-and-more/