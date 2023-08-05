Do You Feel Like You are Being Persecuted in a Ritual Dismemberment? Soul Catcher Episode 1

Module 1: Do You Feel Like You are Being Persecuted in a Ritual Dismemberment?

Sacrificial Murder and Dismemberment is Operational

Mutation, Mutilation, Decapitation is Here

Where are we on the Prophetic Time Clock?

Murder Humans to Save the Planet



Count it a blessing when you are persecuted



If you are a human, you are being dismembered- right now! I know you will be shocked and horrifying, but I am compelled to begin this discussion with you. You may look at your body and it appears to be complete, minus a few bumps and bruises from aging or disease. The dismemberment is part of the Invisible War. It is multi-dimensional including the supernatural, witchcraft, sorcery, PsyOps, government and military experimenting with technologies no man should have access or power to utilize. This Invisible War is kept from your eyes by government and the media, and yet it is a raging wildfire consuming people you know and love.