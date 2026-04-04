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Netanyahu stated that Israel and the United States have destroyed 70% of Iran's production facilities:
I promised you that we would continue to undermine the regime in Tehran, and that's exactly what we're doing. After we destroyed 70 percent of their steel production capacity, which serves as their raw material and weapon against us, we also attacked their petrochemical plants. These two facilities are our money-making machine for financing the terrorist war against us and the entire world. We will continue to undermine them, as I promised, with the upcoming holidays.