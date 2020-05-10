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URGENT! Full Disclosure from 'INSIDE’ - Dr, Rashid Buttar
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169 views • May 10, 2020
Still don't believe this is repeating N@Ži actions again, give Dr. Buttar a watch.
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This is the most important thing that has come down in the last 24 hours. House Resolution 6666 introduced into congress by Congressman Bobby Rush (Democrat from IL) introducing the TRACE Act [COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act].
Download this video and get it to everyone! They are going to try and come into our homes. WHO warned us 2 weeks ago. Rolling this out in Ventura County in California. And already hiring civilians to do this...$22.00 + Benefits!
One correction regarding the Judge that I quoted: James Alger Fee was a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Court. My apologies for the error.
HR6666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/all-info
~~~
This is the most important thing that has come down in the last 24 hours. House Resolution 6666 introduced into congress by Congressman Bobby Rush (Democrat from IL) introducing the TRACE Act [COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act].
Download this video and get it to everyone! They are going to try and come into our homes. WHO warned us 2 weeks ago. Rolling this out in Ventura County in California. And already hiring civilians to do this...$22.00 + Benefits!
One correction regarding the Judge that I quoted: James Alger Fee was a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Court. My apologies for the error.
HR6666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/all-info
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