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Everyone Who Tried, Loved it! Supreme Soy Sauce Noodles 豉油皇炒面 Super Easy Chinese Chow Mein Recipe
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22 views • June 11, 2020
Ingredients:
Serves 4 - 5 pax
Noodle sauce
-----------
250ml hot water
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon chicken stock powder (optional)
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
2.5 tablespoons dark soy sauce
A few dashes of white pepper
1 tablespoon sesame oil
Other ingredients
------------
6 cloves chopped garlic
3 stalks of spring onion (add white stems first then add the green part towards the end)
500g egg noodles
160g beansprouts (remove the head & tail)
Serves 4 - 5 pax
Noodle sauce
-----------
250ml hot water
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon chicken stock powder (optional)
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
2.5 tablespoons dark soy sauce
A few dashes of white pepper
1 tablespoon sesame oil
Other ingredients
------------
6 cloves chopped garlic
3 stalks of spring onion (add white stems first then add the green part towards the end)
500g egg noodles
160g beansprouts (remove the head & tail)
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