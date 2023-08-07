Ed Doud and his esteemed data collecting doctor friend both agree we will not have a atanding military in 5 years - too many will die from the vax and the others are Woke. Let's just give up now

I hate to say it but this could happen. So say a bunch of vaxxed military die off in the next 5 years from Micarditis and Immune Disease Syndrome and Spike Protein Prions eating their brains - I know this sucks - and then the Woke people that are left running around in their red shoes could not fight their way out of a wet paper bag. So what happens ? Who knows.

Now don't forget that it is summer here in Medellin Colombia and many tourists are coming to the Flower Festival. Come on down for a visit: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

