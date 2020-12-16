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EP 2242-6PM DOMINION CEO BLAMES MI AUDIT (68% ERROR RATE) ON "SERIES OF HUMAN ERRORS"
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69 views • December 16, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2242-6PM EASTERN
TUESDAY - DECEMBER 15, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=3096997288 

Dominion’s CEO straight up lied to the Michigan state legislature. Independent journalist Kyle Becker tweeted a thread of inaccuracies in Poulos’ opening statement .. During questioning, Senator Michael MacDonald asked Poulos if it was possible to change a record value either locally or remotely on the Dominion machines. Poulos said to his knowledge that was not possible and if it were you couldn’t do it undetected. Poulos added, “It would leave a trail. There would be a mismatch from another card. And there are several checks and balances in the machine.” Poulos told the committee Dominion does not use the SolarWinds Orion package that was the subject of the DHS report from the 13th.  https://bit.ly/2KufwoC 
Special Guest: Daniel Natal teaches business ethics and is a news analyst and commentator for the New American magazine.  He lives in South Carolina with his wife and two children.  Twitter: @utt_usa

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