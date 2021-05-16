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Who Screwed Western Civilization? | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
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62 views • May 16, 2021
Order Barbarians Now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3537/who-screwed-western-civilization-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
A steadily increasing number of millennials are finally beginning to wake up to the choices they face within civilization. Lauren Southern's new book "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" details the fall of the academic, moral and cultural standards which have lead civilization down an increasingly dark road, and the new bright light at the end of the tunnel.
Lauren Southern is the host of "Stand Off" on TheRebel media and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
The Rebel: http://www.therebel.media/laurensouthern
Book Website: http://www.barbariansbook.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3537/who-screwed-western-civilization-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
A steadily increasing number of millennials are finally beginning to wake up to the choices they face within civilization. Lauren Southern's new book "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" details the fall of the academic, moral and cultural standards which have lead civilization down an increasingly dark road, and the new bright light at the end of the tunnel.
Lauren Southern is the host of "Stand Off" on TheRebel media and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
The Rebel: http://www.therebel.media/laurensouthern
Book Website: http://www.barbariansbook.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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