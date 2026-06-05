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Dante and The Powerpuff Girls - Stellar (Incubus Cover)
I suggest you watch all of my works on a PC, and not a tablet or phone so you get a true experience. I've been wanting to do this for a while but I had to get Sovereign Citizen out of the way first. This is different than I usually do, its more expressive. I consider the tablets AMVs because they have all of the elements of one, but this time its a straight up AMV. Also, anime does the best at depicting human behavioral psychology especially the polarity of the 2 genders/masculine/feminine.