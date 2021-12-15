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It's A Health Trap/Preparation Information With Mike From COT 12/14/21
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51 views • December 15, 2021
We fail miserably when we try to achieve perfection. However, Excellence is achievable. My goal is to live a life of integrity, giving my best to God, and encouraging others to do the same..... DailyExcellence!
Thank You For Viewing Our Content. If You Like This Content Please Subscribe To This Channel! Click The Bell For Notifications When New Content Is Posted.
Our Weekly Line Up For This Channel "Daily Excellence" Is As Follow's
Tueday Nights Weekly Bible Study With Pastor Anthony At 10PM EST
Wednesday Night 'Pastor Talk Live" At 6PM EST
Friday - Premier Night Or Quest Speaker & Chat At 10PM EST
Saturday - Premier Night & Chat At 10PM EST
Sunday - Premier Night & Chat At 10 PM EST
Check Us Our At Our New Website www.DailyExcellence.org And subscribe to our email list. You can register your Church, School of Ministry and Christian Business on out website directory for FREE. Also our subscribers recieve 10.00 off of the featured book of the month "Promo Code Daily10" and Pateron Member recieve 30% off entire purchage on our online bookstore each time they shop!
If you enjoy content from Mike From Around The World you can go to www.counciloftime.com for daily updates and to make donations to COT's Ministry
If You Would Like To Donate To This Channel Please Use Patreon Or Paypal to make your donations. Your Donation will go to further to work of this channel for equipment updates, software, website and monthly fees with SoundCloud and google. Thank You.
Patreon Page https://www.patreon.com/DailyExcellence
Paypal Donation - https://www.paypal.me/DailyExcellence
We Are On LBRY! New Back Up Platform For Daily Excellence.
https://open.lbry.com/@Daily.Excellence:f
We Are On Brighteon, Our New Backup Plateform
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/antone1984
Follow Us On Twitter
https://twitter.com/D_Excellence_
Follow Us On Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/daily_excellence_channel/
You can also Subscribe to our main Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcPSWaemj5eqAH43oXfuglg
Video Amination Was Provide And Created By : IncrediVFX
https://youtu.be/kiWxR-8xTEU
Thank You For Viewing Our Content. If You Like This Content Please Subscribe To This Channel! Click The Bell For Notifications When New Content Is Posted.
Our Weekly Line Up For This Channel "Daily Excellence" Is As Follow's
Tueday Nights Weekly Bible Study With Pastor Anthony At 10PM EST
Wednesday Night 'Pastor Talk Live" At 6PM EST
Friday - Premier Night Or Quest Speaker & Chat At 10PM EST
Saturday - Premier Night & Chat At 10PM EST
Sunday - Premier Night & Chat At 10 PM EST
Check Us Our At Our New Website www.DailyExcellence.org And subscribe to our email list. You can register your Church, School of Ministry and Christian Business on out website directory for FREE. Also our subscribers recieve 10.00 off of the featured book of the month "Promo Code Daily10" and Pateron Member recieve 30% off entire purchage on our online bookstore each time they shop!
If you enjoy content from Mike From Around The World you can go to www.counciloftime.com for daily updates and to make donations to COT's Ministry
If You Would Like To Donate To This Channel Please Use Patreon Or Paypal to make your donations. Your Donation will go to further to work of this channel for equipment updates, software, website and monthly fees with SoundCloud and google. Thank You.
Patreon Page https://www.patreon.com/DailyExcellence
Paypal Donation - https://www.paypal.me/DailyExcellence
We Are On LBRY! New Back Up Platform For Daily Excellence.
https://open.lbry.com/@Daily.Excellence:f
We Are On Brighteon, Our New Backup Plateform
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/antone1984
Follow Us On Twitter
https://twitter.com/D_Excellence_
Follow Us On Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/daily_excellence_channel/
You can also Subscribe to our main Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcPSWaemj5eqAH43oXfuglg
Video Amination Was Provide And Created By : IncrediVFX
https://youtu.be/kiWxR-8xTEU
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